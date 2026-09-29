Match details White Rock Warriors vs Brampton Blitz T10 Canada Super 60 29.09.2026

T10

WHI
WHI
BRA
BRA

Match Info

Match:Canada Super 60 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Sunday, October 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 29, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

White Rock Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Brampton Blitz Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Hosts tono information yet

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