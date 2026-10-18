Match details Getafe Tigers vs Madrid Cc T10 ECS Spain T10 21.10.2026

T10

GET
GET
MAD
MAD

Match Info

Match:ECS Spain T10 2026
Date:Monday, October 19, 2026 - Saturday, October 24, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Getafe Tigers Squad

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Madrid Cc Squad

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Venue Guide

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