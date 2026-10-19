Match details Madrid Cc vs Sonseca Sultans T10 ECS Spain T10 19.10.2026

T10

MAD
MAD
SON
SON

Match Info

Match:ECS Spain T10 2026
Date:Monday, October 19, 2026 - Saturday, October 24, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 19, 2026 07:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Madrid Cc Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sonseca Sultans Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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