Match details Sonseca Sultans vs Getafe Tigers T10 ECS Spain T10 22.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ECS Spain T10 2026
|Date:
|Monday, October 19, 2026 - Saturday, October 24, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, October 22, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sonseca Sultans Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Getafe Tigers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet