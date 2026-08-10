Match details Mechelen Eagles Cc vs International Cc Brussels T10 T10 ECS Belgium 19.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T10 ECS Belgium 2026
|Date:
|Monday, August 17, 2026 - Friday, August 21, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 19, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mechelen Eagles Cc Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
International Cc Brussels Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet