Match details Mechelen Eagles Cc vs International Cc Brussels T10 T10 ECS Belgium 19.08.2026

T10

MEC
MEC
INT
INT

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS Belgium 2026
Date:Monday, August 17, 2026 - Friday, August 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 19, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mechelen Eagles Cc Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

International Cc Brussels Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet