Match details Titans vs Western Province T10 Metro T10 Cup 18.04.2026

T10

TIT
TIT

139

WEP
WEP

94

Match Info

Match:Metro T10 Cup 2026
Date:Friday, April 17, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, April 18, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Titans Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Western Province Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet