Match details 1st Place vs 2nd Place T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026

T20

Bridgetown

1ST
1ST
2ND
2ND

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 18, 2026 12:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

1st Place Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

2nd Place Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKensington Oval
CityBridgetown
Capacity11000
EndsMalcolm Marshall End
Hosts to

Match has not started yet