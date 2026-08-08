Match details 3rd Place vs 4th Place T20 Caribbean Premier League 16.09.2026

T20

Bridgetown

3RD
3RD
4TH
4TH

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 16, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

3rd Place Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

4th Place Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKensington Oval
CityBridgetown
Capacity11000
EndsMalcolm Marshall End
Hosts to

Match has not started yet