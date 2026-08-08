Match details 3rd Place vs 4th Place T20 Caribbean Premier League 16.09.2026
T20
Bridgetown
3RD
4TH
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, September 16, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
3rd Place Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
4th Place Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Kensington Oval
|City
|Bridgetown
|Capacity
|11000
|Ends
|Malcolm Marshall End
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet