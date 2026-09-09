Match details Desert Vipers Development vs Sharjah Warriorz Development T20 ILT20 Development Tournament 16.09.2026

T20

DES
DES
SHA
SHA

Match Info

Match:ILT20 Development Tournament 2026
Date:Monday, September 14, 2026 - Thursday, September 24, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 16, 2026 05:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Desert Vipers Development Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sharjah Warriorz Development Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet