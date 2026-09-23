Match details Gulf Giants Development vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development T20 ILT20 Development Tournament 23.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ILT20 Development Tournament 2026
|Date:
|Monday, September 14, 2026 - Thursday, September 24, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, September 23, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Gulf Giants Development Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet