Match details Bundelkhand Bulls vs Gwalior Cheetahs T20 Madhya Pradesh League 13.06.2026

T20

BUN
BUN

226

GWA
GWA

249

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bundelkhand Bulls Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Gwalior Cheetahs Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet