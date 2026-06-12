Match details Indore Pink Panthers vs Bundelkhand Bulls T20 Madhya Pradesh League 12.06.2026

T20

IND
IND

172

BUN
BUN

147

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Indore Pink Panthers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bundelkhand Bulls Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet