Match details Jabalpur Lions vs Gwalior Cheetahs T20 Madhya Pradesh League 21.06.2026

T20

JAB
JAB

189

GWA
GWA

185

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 21, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jabalpur Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Gwalior Cheetahs Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet