Match details Ace Capital CC vs Colts Cricket Club T20 T20 Major Clubs 16.08.2026

T20

ACE
ACE
COL
COL

Match Info

Match:T20 Major Clubs 2026
Date:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ace Capital CC Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Colts Cricket Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet