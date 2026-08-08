Match details Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club vs Tamil Union Cricket And Athletic Club T20 T20 Major Clubs 28.08.2026

T20

NUG
NUG
TAM
TAM

Match Info

Match:T20 Major Clubs 2026
Date:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 28, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Tamil Union Cricket And Athletic Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet