Match details Police Sports Club vs Panadura SC T20 T20 Major Clubs 05.09.2026

T20

POL
POL
PAN
PAN

Match Info

Match:T20 Major Clubs 2026
Date:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, September 05, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Police Sports Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Panadura SC Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet