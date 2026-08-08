Match details Police Sports Club vs Tamil Union Cricket And Athletic Club T20 T20 Major Clubs 24.08.2026

T20

POL
POL
TAM
TAM

Match Info

Match:T20 Major Clubs 2026
Date:Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - Thursday, September 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 24, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Police Sports Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Tamil Union Cricket And Athletic Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet