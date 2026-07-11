Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 11.07.2026

Live
T20AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
SAN

(3 ov.) 33/1

LOS
LOS

184

2.6
4

Ali-Khan to Short, 4 runs

2.5
1

Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 1 run

2.4
6

Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 6 runs

2.3
.

Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 0 runs

2.2
2

Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 2 runs

2.1
2

Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 2 runs

1.6
1

Holder to Pretorius, 1 run

1.5
1

Holder to Short, 1 run

1.4
2

Holder to Short, 2 runs

1.3
.

Holder to Short, 0 runs

1.2
4

Holder to Short, 4 runs

1.2
1

Holder to Short, wide

1.1
W

Holder to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)

1.1
1

Holder to FH Allen, wide

0.6
4

Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 4 runs

0.5
1

Ali-Khan to FH Allen, 1 run

0.4
1

Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 1 run

0.3
1

Ali-Khan to FH Allen, leg bye

0.2
1

Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 1 run

0.1
.

Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.6
6

Bartlett to Hamilton, 6 runs

19.5
1

Bartlett to van Schalkwyk, 1 run

19.4
.

Bartlett to van Schalkwyk, 0 runs

19.3
W

Bartlett to Tromp, appeal, wicket (caught - Tromp)

19.2
2

Bartlett to Tromp, 2 runs

18.6
1

Hardie to Tromp, 1 run

18.5
4

Hardie to Tromp, 4 runs

18.4
1

Hardie to Hamilton, 1 run

18.3
2

Hardie to Hamilton, 2 runs

18.2
2

Hardie to Hamilton, 2 runs

18.1
1

Hardie to Tromp, 1 run

17.6
2

Haris Rauf to Hamilton, 2 runs, appeal, review

17.5
W

Haris Rauf to Badar, appeal, wicket (caught - Badar)

17.4
W

Haris Rauf to Holder, appeal, wicket (caught - Holder)

17.3
1

Haris Rauf to Tromp, 1 run

17.2
1

Haris Rauf to Holder, 1 run

17.1
.

Haris Rauf to Holder, 0 runs

16.6
1

Bartlett to Holder, 1 run

16.5
1

Bartlett to Tromp, 1 run

16.4
1

Bartlett to Holder, 1 run

16.3
W

Bartlett to Powell, appeal, wicket (caught - Powell)

16.2
.

Bartlett to Powell, 0 runs

16.1
1

Bartlett to Tromp, 1 run

15.6
1

MH Khan to Tromp, 1 run

15.5
.

MH Khan to Tromp, appeal

15.4
1

MH Khan to Powell, 1 run

15.3
1

MH Khan to Tromp, leg bye

15.2
4

MH Khan to Tromp, 4 runs

15.1
1

MH Khan to Powell, 1 run

14.6
1

Mudassar to Powell, 1 run

14.5
1

Mudassar to Tromp, 1 run

14.4
4

Mudassar to Tromp, 4 runs

14.3
6

Mudassar to Tromp, 6 runs

14.2
1

Mudassar to Powell, 1 run

14.1
1

Mudassar to Tromp, 1 run

13.6
W

Short to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)

13.5
1

Short to Tromp, 1 run

13.4
1

Short to Munro, 1 run

13.3
.

Short to Munro, 0 runs

13.2
6

Short to Munro, 6 runs

13.1
1

Short to Tromp, 1 run

12.6
1

Hardie to Tromp, 1 run

12.5
1

Hardie to Munro, leg bye

12.4
1

Hardie to Tromp, 1 run

12.3
1

Hardie to Munro, 1 run

12.2
1

Hardie to Tromp, 1 run

12.1
1

Hardie to Munro, 1 run

12.1
1

Hardie to Munro, wide

11.6
.

Haris Rauf to Tromp, 0 runs

11.5
6

Haris Rauf to Tromp, 6 runs

11.4
1

Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run

11.3
.

Haris Rauf to Munro, 0 runs

11.2
1

Haris Rauf to Tromp, 1 run

11.1
1

Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run

10.6
4

Mudassar to Tromp, 4 runs

10.5
1

Mudassar to Munro, 1 run

10.4
1

Mudassar to Tromp, 1 run

10.3
4

Mudassar to Tromp, 4 runs

10.2
W

Mudassar to Russell, appeal, wicket (caught - Russell)

10.2
1

Mudassar to Russell, wide

10.1
1

Mudassar to Munro, 1 run

9.6
4

Short to Russell, 4 runs

9.5
.

Short to Russell, 0 runs

9.4
6

Short to Russell, 6 runs

9.3
1

Short to Munro, 1 run

9.2
.

Short to Munro, 0 runs

9.1
.

Short to Munro, 0 runs

8.6
4

Hardie to Russell, 4 runs

8.5
1

Hardie to Munro, 1 run

8.4
6

Hardie to Munro, 6 runs

8.3
1

Hardie to Russell, 1 run

8.2
.

Hardie to Russell, 0 runs

8.1
1

Hardie to Munro, 1 run

7.6
.

Couch to Russell, 0 runs

7.5
1

Couch to Munro, 1 run

7.4
1

Couch to Russell, 1 run

7.3
6

Couch to Russell, 6 runs

7.2
1

Couch to Munro, 1 run

7.1
1

Couch to Russell, 1 run

7.1
nb

And another! No ball. Russell plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

6.6
1

Mudassar to Russell, 1 run

6.5
1

Mudassar to Munro, 1 run

6.4
1

Mudassar to Russell, 1 run

6.3
1

Mudassar to Munro, 1 run

6.2
2

Mudassar to Munro, 2 runs

6.1
4

Mudassar to Munro, 4 runs

5.6
6

Haris Rauf to Russell, 6 runs

5.5
4

Haris Rauf to Russell, 4 runs

5.4
1

Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run

5.3
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run

5.2
.

Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs

5.1
W

Haris Rauf to Fletcher, appeal, wicket (caught - Fletcher)

4.6
1

Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run

4.5
.

Bartlett to Fletcher, 0 runs

4.4
4

Bartlett to Fletcher, 4 runs

4.3
1

Bartlett to Munro, 1 run

4.2
.

Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs

4.1
1

Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run

3.6
1

Short to Fletcher, 1 run

3.5
.

Short to Fletcher, 0 runs

3.4
1

Short to Munro, 1 run

3.3
4

Short to Munro, 4 runs

3.2
.

Short to Munro, 0 runs

3.1
.

Short to Munro, 0 runs

2.6
4

Couch to Fletcher, 4 runs

2.5
1

Couch to Munro, 1 run

2.4
.

Couch to Munro, 0 runs

2.3
4

Couch to Munro, 4 runs

2.2
.

Couch to Munro, 0 runs

2.1
1

Couch to Fletcher, 1 run

1.6
1

Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run

1.5
1

Bartlett to Munro, 1 run

1.4
.

Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs

1.3
1

Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run

1.2
.

Bartlett to Fletcher, 0 runs

1.1
1

Bartlett to Munro, 1 run

0.6
1

Hardie to Munro, 1 run

0.5
4

Hardie to Munro, 4 runs

0.4
.

Hardie to Munro, 0 runs

0.3
.

Hardie to Munro, 0 runs

0.2
1

Hardie to Fletcher, 1 run

0.1
1

Hardie to Munro, 1 run