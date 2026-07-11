Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 11.07.2026
Ali-Khan to Short, 4 runs
Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 1 run
Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 6 runs
Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 2 runs
Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 2 runs
Holder to Pretorius, 1 run
Holder to Short, 1 run
Holder to Short, 2 runs
Holder to Short, 0 runs
Holder to Short, 4 runs
Holder to Short, wide
Holder to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)
Holder to FH Allen, wide
Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 4 runs
Ali-Khan to FH Allen, 1 run
Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 1 run
Ali-Khan to FH Allen, leg bye
Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 1 run
Ali-Khan to Pretorius, 0 runs
Bartlett to Hamilton, 6 runs
Bartlett to van Schalkwyk, 1 run
Bartlett to van Schalkwyk, 0 runs
Bartlett to Tromp, appeal, wicket (caught - Tromp)
Bartlett to Tromp, 2 runs
Hardie to Tromp, 1 run
Hardie to Tromp, 4 runs
Hardie to Hamilton, 1 run
Hardie to Hamilton, 2 runs
Hardie to Hamilton, 2 runs
Hardie to Tromp, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Hamilton, 2 runs, appeal, review
Haris Rauf to Badar, appeal, wicket (caught - Badar)
Haris Rauf to Holder, appeal, wicket (caught - Holder)
Haris Rauf to Tromp, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Holder, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Holder, 0 runs
Bartlett to Holder, 1 run
Bartlett to Tromp, 1 run
Bartlett to Holder, 1 run
Bartlett to Powell, appeal, wicket (caught - Powell)
Bartlett to Powell, 0 runs
Bartlett to Tromp, 1 run
MH Khan to Tromp, 1 run
MH Khan to Tromp, appeal
MH Khan to Powell, 1 run
MH Khan to Tromp, leg bye
MH Khan to Tromp, 4 runs
MH Khan to Powell, 1 run
Mudassar to Powell, 1 run
Mudassar to Tromp, 1 run
Mudassar to Tromp, 4 runs
Mudassar to Tromp, 6 runs
Mudassar to Powell, 1 run
Mudassar to Tromp, 1 run
Short to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)
Short to Tromp, 1 run
Short to Munro, 1 run
Short to Munro, 0 runs
Short to Munro, 6 runs
Short to Tromp, 1 run
Hardie to Tromp, 1 run
Hardie to Munro, leg bye
Hardie to Tromp, 1 run
Hardie to Munro, 1 run
Hardie to Tromp, 1 run
Hardie to Munro, 1 run
Hardie to Munro, wide
Haris Rauf to Tromp, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Tromp, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Munro, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Tromp, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run
Mudassar to Tromp, 4 runs
Mudassar to Munro, 1 run
Mudassar to Tromp, 1 run
Mudassar to Tromp, 4 runs
Mudassar to Russell, appeal, wicket (caught - Russell)
Mudassar to Russell, wide
Mudassar to Munro, 1 run
Short to Russell, 4 runs
Short to Russell, 0 runs
Short to Russell, 6 runs
Short to Munro, 1 run
Short to Munro, 0 runs
Short to Munro, 0 runs
Hardie to Russell, 4 runs
Hardie to Munro, 1 run
Hardie to Munro, 6 runs
Hardie to Russell, 1 run
Hardie to Russell, 0 runs
Hardie to Munro, 1 run
Couch to Russell, 0 runs
Couch to Munro, 1 run
Couch to Russell, 1 run
Couch to Russell, 6 runs
Couch to Munro, 1 run
Couch to Russell, 1 run
And another! No ball. Russell plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Mudassar to Russell, 1 run
Mudassar to Munro, 1 run
Mudassar to Russell, 1 run
Mudassar to Munro, 1 run
Mudassar to Munro, 2 runs
Mudassar to Munro, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Russell, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Russell, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Fletcher, appeal, wicket (caught - Fletcher)
Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run
Bartlett to Fletcher, 0 runs
Bartlett to Fletcher, 4 runs
Bartlett to Munro, 1 run
Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs
Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run
Short to Fletcher, 1 run
Short to Fletcher, 0 runs
Short to Munro, 1 run
Short to Munro, 4 runs
Short to Munro, 0 runs
Short to Munro, 0 runs
Couch to Fletcher, 4 runs
Couch to Munro, 1 run
Couch to Munro, 0 runs
Couch to Munro, 4 runs
Couch to Munro, 0 runs
Couch to Fletcher, 1 run
Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run
Bartlett to Munro, 1 run
Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs
Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run
Bartlett to Fletcher, 0 runs
Bartlett to Munro, 1 run
Hardie to Munro, 1 run
Hardie to Munro, 4 runs
Hardie to Munro, 0 runs
Hardie to Munro, 0 runs
Hardie to Fletcher, 1 run
Hardie to Munro, 1 run