Dempsey to Kelly, 1 run

Dempsey to Kelly, 4 runs

Dempsey to Kelly, 4 runs

Dempsey to Kelly, 6 runs

Dempsey to Kelly, 2 runs

Dempsey to Paul, 1 run

Maguire to Paul, 1 run

Maguire to Kelly, 1 run

Maguire to Kelly, 4 runs

Maguire to Kelly, 2 runs

Maguire to Kelly, 2 runs

Maguire to Paul, 1 run

Dempsey to Paul, 1 run

Dempsey to Paul, 2 runs

Dempsey to Paul, 2 runs

Dempsey to Kelly, 1 run

Dempsey to Kelly, 0 runs

Dempsey to Kelly, 0 runs

Little to Paul, 0 runs

Little to Kelly, 1 run

Little to Paul, 1 run

Little to Kelly, 1 run

Little to Kelly, 4 runs

Little to Kelly, wide

Little to Forbes, appeal, wicket (caught - Forbes)

McCartney to Forbes, 1 run

McCartney to Harrison, appeal, wicket (caught - Harrison)

McCartney to Harrison, 0 runs

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

McGee to Paul, 1 run

McGee to Harrison, 1 run

McGee to Harrison, 2 runs

McGee to Paul, 1 run

McGee to Paul, 0 runs

McGee to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)

McCartney to Harrison, 0 runs

McCartney to Harrison, wide

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

McCartney to Reid, 4 runs

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

McGee to Reid, 6 runs

McGee to Harrison, 1 run

McGee to Harrison, 0 runs

McGee to Reid, 1 run

McGee to Harrison, 1 run

McGee to Harrison, 2 runs

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

McCartney to Harrison, 0 runs

Maguire to Reid, 4 runs

Maguire to Harrison, 1 run

Maguire to Reid, 1 run

Maguire to Reid, 6 runs

Maguire to Harrison, 1 run

Maguire to Reid, 1 run

A Tector to Harrison, 2 runs

A Tector to Harrison, 0 runs

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

A Tector to Reid, wide

A Tector to Harrison, 1 run

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

Maguire to Reid, 1 run

Maguire to Reid, 0 runs

Maguire to Harrison, 1 run

Maguire to Harrison, 4 runs

Maguire to Harrison, 2 runs

Maguire to Harrison, 0 runs

A Tector to Harrison, 1 run

A Tector to Harrison, 0 runs

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

A Tector to Harrison, 1 run

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

A Tector to Reid, 4 runs

Dempsey to Harrison, 0 runs

Dempsey to Harrison, wide

Dempsey to Dalzell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dalzell)

Dempsey to Reid, 1 run

Dempsey to Dalzell, 1 run

Dempsey to Reid, 1 run

Dempsey to Reid, 4 runs

A Tector to Dalzell, 4 runs

A Tector to Dalzell, 2 runs

A Tector to Dalzell, 0 runs

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

A Tector to Reid, 2 runs

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

A Tector to Reid, wide

Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs

Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs

Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs

Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs

Dempsey to Dalzell, wide

Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs

Dempsey to Reid, 2 wides

Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs

Kelly to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Dempsey)

Kelly to Coulter-Reilly, 4 runs

Kelly to Dempsey, 1 run

Kelly to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run

Kelly to L Maritz, appeal, wicket (bowled - L Maritz)

Kelly to Dempsey, 1 run

Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs

Dalzell to L Maritz, 2 runs

Dalzell to Dempsey, 1 run

Dalzell to A Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - A Tector)

Dalzell to L Maritz, 1 run

Dalzell to A Tector, 1 run

Kelly to L Maritz, 2 runs

Kelly to A Tector, 1 run

Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run

Kelly to A Tector, 1 run

Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs

Kelly to A Tector, 2 runs

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

Murray to A Tector, 4 runs

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run

Sargent to L Maritz, 0 runs

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

Sargent to A Tector, 4 runs

Sargent to A Tector, no ball

Sargent to A Tector, 0 runs

Sargent to A Tector, 2 runs

Dalzell to L Maritz, 2 runs

Dalzell to A Tector, 1 run

Dalzell to L Maritz, 1 run

Dalzell to L Maritz, 2 runs

Dalzell to L Maritz, 0 runs

Dalzell to L Maritz, 0 runs

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

McBride to L Maritz, 4 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 4 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

Murray to A Tector, 4 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

McBride to L Maritz, 4 runs

McBride to A Tector, 1 run

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 2 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

McBride to A Tector, 1 run

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run

Kelly to L Maritz, 2 runs

Kelly to A Tector, 1 run

Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs

Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run

Kelly to L Maritz, 0 runs

Dalzell to A Tector, 0 runs

Dalzell to L Maritz, 1 run

Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs

Dalzell to L Maritz, 0 runs

Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs

Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs

Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs

4.5 W

Kelly to Little, appeal, wicket (caught - Little)