Highlights Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 17.05.2026

T20

TYP
TYP

173

DRA
DRA

142

15.6
1

Dempsey to Kelly, 1 run

15.5
4

Dempsey to Kelly, 4 runs

15.4
4

Dempsey to Kelly, 4 runs

15.3
6

Dempsey to Kelly, 6 runs

15.2
2

Dempsey to Kelly, 2 runs

15.1
1

Dempsey to Paul, 1 run

14.6
1

Maguire to Paul, 1 run

14.5
1

Maguire to Kelly, 1 run

14.4
4

Maguire to Kelly, 4 runs

14.3
4

Maguire to Kelly, 2 runs

14.2
2

Maguire to Kelly, 2 runs

14.1
1

Maguire to Paul, 1 run

13.6
1

Dempsey to Paul, 1 run

13.5
2

Dempsey to Paul, 2 runs

13.4
2

Dempsey to Paul, 2 runs

13.3
1

Dempsey to Kelly, 1 run

13.2
.

Dempsey to Kelly, 0 runs

13.1
.

Dempsey to Kelly, 0 runs

12.6
.

Little to Paul, 0 runs

12.5
1

Little to Kelly, 1 run

12.4
1

Little to Paul, 1 run

12.3
1

Little to Kelly, 1 run

12.2
4

Little to Kelly, 4 runs

12.2
1

Little to Kelly, wide

12.1
W

Little to Forbes, appeal, wicket (caught - Forbes)

11.6
1

McCartney to Forbes, 1 run

11.5
W

McCartney to Harrison, appeal, wicket (caught - Harrison)

11.4
.

McCartney to Harrison, 0 runs

11.3
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

11.2
1

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

11.1
1

McCartney to Paul, 1 run

10.6
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

10.5
1

McGee to Harrison, 1 run

10.4
2

McGee to Harrison, 2 runs

10.3
1

McGee to Paul, 1 run

10.2
.

McGee to Paul, 0 runs

10.1
W

McGee to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)

9.6
.

McCartney to Harrison, 0 runs

9.6
1

McCartney to Harrison, wide

9.5
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

9.4
1

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

9.3
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

9.2
4

McCartney to Reid, 4 runs

9.1
1

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

8.6
6

McGee to Reid, 6 runs

8.5
1

McGee to Harrison, 1 run

8.4
.

McGee to Harrison, 0 runs

8.3
1

McGee to Reid, 1 run

8.2
1

McGee to Harrison, 1 run

8.1
2

McGee to Harrison, 2 runs

7.6
.

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

7.5
1

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

7.4
1

McCartney to Reid, 1 run

7.3
.

McCartney to Reid, 0 runs

7.2
1

McCartney to Harrison, 1 run

7.1
.

McCartney to Harrison, 0 runs

6.6
4

Maguire to Reid, 4 runs

6.5
1

Maguire to Harrison, 1 run

6.4
1

Maguire to Reid, 1 run

6.3
6

Maguire to Reid, 6 runs

6.2
1

Maguire to Harrison, 1 run

6.1
1

Maguire to Reid, 1 run

5.6
2

A Tector to Harrison, 2 runs

5.5
.

A Tector to Harrison, 0 runs

5.4
1

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

5.3
.

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

5.3
1

A Tector to Reid, wide

5.2
1

A Tector to Harrison, 1 run

5.1
1

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

4.6
1

Maguire to Reid, 1 run

4.5
.

Maguire to Reid, 0 runs

4.4
1

Maguire to Harrison, 1 run

4.3
4

Maguire to Harrison, 4 runs

4.2
2

Maguire to Harrison, 2 runs

4.1
.

Maguire to Harrison, 0 runs

3.6
1

A Tector to Harrison, 1 run

3.5
.

A Tector to Harrison, 0 runs

3.4
1

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

3.3
1

A Tector to Harrison, 1 run

3.2
1

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

3.1
4

A Tector to Reid, 4 runs

2.6
.

Dempsey to Harrison, 0 runs

2.6
1

Dempsey to Harrison, wide

2.5
W

Dempsey to Dalzell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dalzell)

2.4
1

Dempsey to Reid, 1 run

2.3
1

Dempsey to Dalzell, 1 run

2.2
1

Dempsey to Reid, 1 run

2.1
4

Dempsey to Reid, 4 runs

1.6
4

A Tector to Dalzell, 4 runs

1.5
2

A Tector to Dalzell, 2 runs

1.4
.

A Tector to Dalzell, 0 runs

1.3
1

A Tector to Reid, 1 run

1.2
2

A Tector to Reid, 2 runs

1.1
.

A Tector to Reid, 0 runs

1.1
1

A Tector to Reid, wide

0.6
4

Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs

0.5
4

Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs

0.4
.

Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs

0.3
.

Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs

0.3
1

Dempsey to Dalzell, wide

0.2
.

Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs

0.2
2

Dempsey to Reid, 2 wides

0.1
.

Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs

19.6
W

Kelly to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Dempsey)

19.5
4

Kelly to Coulter-Reilly, 4 runs

19.4
1

Kelly to Dempsey, 1 run

19.3
1

Kelly to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run

19.2
W

Kelly to L Maritz, appeal, wicket (bowled - L Maritz)

19.1
1

Kelly to Dempsey, 1 run

18.6
4

Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs

18.5
2

Dalzell to L Maritz, 2 runs

18.4
1

Dalzell to Dempsey, 1 run

18.3
W

Dalzell to A Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - A Tector)

18.2
1

Dalzell to L Maritz, 1 run

18.1
1

Dalzell to A Tector, 1 run

17.6
2

Kelly to L Maritz, 2 runs

17.5
1

Kelly to A Tector, 1 run

17.4
1

Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run

17.3
1

Kelly to A Tector, 1 run

17.2
.

Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs

17.1
2

Kelly to A Tector, 2 runs

16.6
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

16.5
1

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

16.4
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

16.3
1

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

16.2
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

16.1
4

Murray to A Tector, 4 runs

15.6
1

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

15.5
1

Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run

15.4
.

Sargent to L Maritz, 0 runs

15.3
1

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

15.2
1

Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run

15.1
1

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

14.6
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

14.5
1

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

14.4
.

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

14.3
.

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

14.2
4

Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs

14.1
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

13.6
1

Sargent to A Tector, 1 run

13.5
4

Sargent to A Tector, 4 runs

13.5
1

Sargent to A Tector, no ball

13.4
.

Sargent to A Tector, 0 runs

13.3
2

Sargent to A Tector, 2 runs

12.6
2

Dalzell to L Maritz, 2 runs

12.5
1

Dalzell to A Tector, 1 run

12.4
1

Dalzell to L Maritz, 1 run

12.3
2

Dalzell to L Maritz, 2 runs

12.2
.

Dalzell to L Maritz, 0 runs

12.1
.

Dalzell to L Maritz, 0 runs

11.6
.

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

11.5
1

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

11.4
4

McBride to L Maritz, 4 runs

11.3
.

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

11.2
4

McBride to L Maritz, 4 runs

11.1
.

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

10.6
1

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

10.5
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

10.4
4

Murray to A Tector, 4 runs

10.3
1

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

10.2
4

Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs

10.1
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

9.6
4

McBride to L Maritz, 4 runs

9.5
1

McBride to A Tector, 1 run

9.4
1

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

9.3
.

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

9.2
.

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

9.1
2

McBride to L Maritz, 2 runs

8.6
1

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

8.5
1

Murray to A Tector, 1 run

8.4
1

Murray to L Maritz, 1 run

8.3
.

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

8.2
.

Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs

8.1
4

Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs

7.6
1

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

7.5
.

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

7.4
.

McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs

7.3
1

McBride to A Tector, 1 run

7.2
.

McBride to A Tector, 0 runs

7.1
1

McBride to L Maritz, 1 run

6.6
1

Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run

6.5
2

Kelly to L Maritz, 2 runs

6.4
1

Kelly to A Tector, 1 run

6.3
.

Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs

6.2
1

Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run

6.1
.

Kelly to L Maritz, 0 runs

5.6
.

Dalzell to A Tector, 0 runs

5.5
1

Dalzell to L Maritz, 1 run

5.4
4

Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs

5.3
.

Dalzell to L Maritz, 0 runs

5.2
4

Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs

5.1
4

Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs

4.6
.

Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs

4.5
W

Kelly to Little, appeal, wicket (caught - Little)

4.4
4

Kelly to Little, 4 runs

4.3
6

Kelly to Little, 6 runs

4.2
1

Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run

4.1
.

Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run

3.6
.

Dalzell to Little, 0 runs

3.5
4

Dalzell to Little, 4 runs

3.4
1

Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs

3.3
4

Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs

3.2
.

Dalzell to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs

3.1
1

Dalzell to Little, leg bye

2.6
.

Jenny Jackson to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs

2.5
6

Jenny Jackson to Coulter-Reilly, 6 runs

2.4
1

Jenny Jackson to Little, 1 run

2.3
4

Jenny Jackson to Little, 4 runs

2.2
4

Jenny Jackson to Little, 4 runs

2.1
.

Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs

1.6
1

Sargent to Little, 1 run

1.5
1

Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run

1.4
.

Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs

1.3
4

Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 4 runs

1.2
.

Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs

1.1
2

Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 2 runs

0.6
2

Jenny Jackson to Little, 2 runs

0.5
6

Jenny Jackson to Little, 6 runs

0.4
.

Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs

0.3
.

Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs

0.2
.

Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs

0.1
.

Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs

0.1
1

Jenny Jackson to Little, wide