Highlights Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 17.05.2026
Dempsey to Kelly, 1 run
Dempsey to Kelly, 4 runs
Dempsey to Kelly, 4 runs
Dempsey to Kelly, 6 runs
Dempsey to Kelly, 2 runs
Dempsey to Paul, 1 run
Maguire to Paul, 1 run
Maguire to Kelly, 1 run
Maguire to Kelly, 4 runs
Maguire to Kelly, 2 runs
Maguire to Kelly, 2 runs
Maguire to Paul, 1 run
Dempsey to Paul, 1 run
Dempsey to Paul, 2 runs
Dempsey to Paul, 2 runs
Dempsey to Kelly, 1 run
Dempsey to Kelly, 0 runs
Dempsey to Kelly, 0 runs
Little to Paul, 0 runs
Little to Kelly, 1 run
Little to Paul, 1 run
Little to Kelly, 1 run
Little to Kelly, 4 runs
Little to Kelly, wide
Little to Forbes, appeal, wicket (caught - Forbes)
McCartney to Forbes, 1 run
McCartney to Harrison, appeal, wicket (caught - Harrison)
McCartney to Harrison, 0 runs
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
McCartney to Harrison, 1 run
McCartney to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Harrison, 1 run
McGee to Harrison, 2 runs
McGee to Paul, 1 run
McGee to Paul, 0 runs
McGee to Reid, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reid)
McCartney to Harrison, 0 runs
McCartney to Harrison, wide
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Harrison, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 4 runs
McCartney to Harrison, 1 run
McGee to Reid, 6 runs
McGee to Harrison, 1 run
McGee to Harrison, 0 runs
McGee to Reid, 1 run
McGee to Harrison, 1 run
McGee to Harrison, 2 runs
McCartney to Reid, 0 runs
McCartney to Harrison, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 1 run
McCartney to Reid, 0 runs
McCartney to Harrison, 1 run
McCartney to Harrison, 0 runs
Maguire to Reid, 4 runs
Maguire to Harrison, 1 run
Maguire to Reid, 1 run
Maguire to Reid, 6 runs
Maguire to Harrison, 1 run
Maguire to Reid, 1 run
A Tector to Harrison, 2 runs
A Tector to Harrison, 0 runs
A Tector to Reid, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 0 runs
A Tector to Reid, wide
A Tector to Harrison, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 1 run
Maguire to Reid, 1 run
Maguire to Reid, 0 runs
Maguire to Harrison, 1 run
Maguire to Harrison, 4 runs
Maguire to Harrison, 2 runs
Maguire to Harrison, 0 runs
A Tector to Harrison, 1 run
A Tector to Harrison, 0 runs
A Tector to Reid, 1 run
A Tector to Harrison, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 4 runs
Dempsey to Harrison, 0 runs
Dempsey to Harrison, wide
Dempsey to Dalzell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dalzell)
Dempsey to Reid, 1 run
Dempsey to Dalzell, 1 run
Dempsey to Reid, 1 run
Dempsey to Reid, 4 runs
A Tector to Dalzell, 4 runs
A Tector to Dalzell, 2 runs
A Tector to Dalzell, 0 runs
A Tector to Reid, 1 run
A Tector to Reid, 2 runs
A Tector to Reid, 0 runs
A Tector to Reid, wide
Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs
Dempsey to Dalzell, 4 runs
Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs
Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs
Dempsey to Dalzell, wide
Dempsey to Dalzell, 0 runs
Dempsey to Reid, 2 wides
Dempsey to Reid, 0 runs
Kelly to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Dempsey)
Kelly to Coulter-Reilly, 4 runs
Kelly to Dempsey, 1 run
Kelly to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run
Kelly to L Maritz, appeal, wicket (bowled - L Maritz)
Kelly to Dempsey, 1 run
Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs
Dalzell to L Maritz, 2 runs
Dalzell to Dempsey, 1 run
Dalzell to A Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - A Tector)
Dalzell to L Maritz, 1 run
Dalzell to A Tector, 1 run
Kelly to L Maritz, 2 runs
Kelly to A Tector, 1 run
Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run
Kelly to A Tector, 1 run
Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs
Kelly to A Tector, 2 runs
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
Murray to L Maritz, 1 run
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
Murray to L Maritz, 1 run
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
Murray to A Tector, 4 runs
Sargent to A Tector, 1 run
Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run
Sargent to L Maritz, 0 runs
Sargent to A Tector, 1 run
Sargent to L Maritz, 1 run
Sargent to A Tector, 1 run
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
Murray to L Maritz, 1 run
Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
Sargent to A Tector, 1 run
Sargent to A Tector, 4 runs
Sargent to A Tector, no ball
Sargent to A Tector, 0 runs
Sargent to A Tector, 2 runs
Dalzell to L Maritz, 2 runs
Dalzell to A Tector, 1 run
Dalzell to L Maritz, 1 run
Dalzell to L Maritz, 2 runs
Dalzell to L Maritz, 0 runs
Dalzell to L Maritz, 0 runs
McBride to A Tector, 0 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 1 run
McBride to L Maritz, 4 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 4 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 1 run
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
Murray to A Tector, 4 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 1 run
Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
McBride to L Maritz, 4 runs
McBride to A Tector, 1 run
McBride to L Maritz, 1 run
McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 2 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 1 run
Murray to A Tector, 1 run
Murray to L Maritz, 1 run
Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 0 runs
Murray to L Maritz, 4 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 1 run
McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 0 runs
McBride to A Tector, 1 run
McBride to A Tector, 0 runs
McBride to L Maritz, 1 run
Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run
Kelly to L Maritz, 2 runs
Kelly to A Tector, 1 run
Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs
Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run
Kelly to L Maritz, 0 runs
Dalzell to A Tector, 0 runs
Dalzell to L Maritz, 1 run
Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs
Dalzell to L Maritz, 0 runs
Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs
Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs
Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs
Kelly to Little, appeal, wicket (caught - Little)
Kelly to Little, 4 runs
Kelly to Little, 6 runs
Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run
Kelly to L Maritz, 1 run
Dalzell to Little, 0 runs
Dalzell to Little, 4 runs
Kelly to A Tector, 0 runs
Dalzell to L Maritz, 4 runs
Dalzell to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs
Dalzell to Little, leg bye
Jenny Jackson to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs
Jenny Jackson to Coulter-Reilly, 6 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, 1 run
Jenny Jackson to Little, 4 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, 4 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs
Sargent to Little, 1 run
Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 1 run
Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs
Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 4 runs
Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 0 runs
Sargent to Coulter-Reilly, 2 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, 2 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, 6 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, 0 runs
Jenny Jackson to Little, wide