Squads Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 17.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Little Louise
batsman
Kelly Arlene
all rounder
Coulter Reilly Christina
batsman
Dalzell Alana
batsman
Dempsey Georgina
bowler
Reid Sophie
batsman
Lawlor Aisling
no information yet
Harrison Abbi
bowler
Lowe Rebecca
no information yet
Murray Cara
bowler
Maguire Aimee
bowler
McBride Lara
batsman
Maritz Lara
all rounder
Sargent Freya
bowler
McCartney Kia
batsman
Jackson Jenny
batsman
McGee Ellie
all rounder
Morrissey Genevieve
all rounder
Tector Alice
all rounder
Loughran Joanna
wicket keeper
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Canning Ava
bowler
Armstrong Bella
bowler
Craig Zara
bowler
Bhavsar Mansi
no information yet
Delany Laura
all rounder
Black Sarah
no information yet
Forbes Sarah
wicket keeper
Calvert Emily
no information yet
Foysal Arisha
no information yet
Dunne Tahlia
no information yet
Maguire Jane
bowler
Fisher Aoife
bowler
McLean Isabelle
bowler
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
McNally Julie
all rounder
Marsh Ella
batsman
Paul Leah
all rounder
McGranaghan L
no information yet
Searle Robyn
batsman
Neely Lucy
no information yet
Squires Annabelle
bowler
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Stokell Rebecca
batsman
Spence Millie
no information yet
Thompson Meg
wicket keeper
Wasson Ella
no information yet
Thomson Sinead
no information yet
Walsh Alice
all rounder