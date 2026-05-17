Squads Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 17.05.2026

T20

TYP
TYP

173

DRA
DRA

142

Playing

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA
First TeamSecond Team
Kelly Arlene

all rounder

Lawlor Aisling

no information yet

Lowe Rebecca

no information yet

Maritz Lara

all rounder

McGee Ellie

all rounder

Tector Alice

all rounder

Loughran Joanna

wicket keeper

Bench

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA
First TeamSecond Team
Bhavsar Mansi

no information yet

Delany Laura

all rounder

Black Sarah

no information yet

Forbes Sarah

wicket keeper

Calvert Emily

no information yet

Foysal Arisha

no information yet

Dunne Tahlia

no information yet

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

McNally Julie

all rounder

Marsh Ella

batsman

Paul Leah

all rounder

McGranaghan L

no information yet

Neely Lucy

no information yet

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Spence Millie

no information yet

Thompson Meg

wicket keeper

Wasson Ella

no information yet

Thomson Sinead

no information yet

Walsh Alice

all rounder