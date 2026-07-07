Match details SF1 vs SF2 T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 17, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
SF1 Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
SF2 Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet