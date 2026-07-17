Highlights Surrey vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026
Macdonald-Gay to SJ Bryce, 6 runs
Macdonald-Gay to SJ Bryce, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to SJ Bryce, wide
Macdonald-Gay to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Beaumont, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Beaumont, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Beaumont, 0 runs
Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Moore to SJ Bryce, 4 runs
Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Knott to Corteen-Coleman, appeal, wicket (caught - Corteen-Coleman)
Knott to Corteen-Coleman, 0 runs
Ballinger to Corteen-Coleman, 1 run
Ballinger to Corteen-Coleman, 0 runs
Ballinger to Corteen-Coleman, 0 runs
Ballinger to Gregory, appeal, wicket (lbw - Gregory)
Ballinger to Macdonald-Gay, 1 run
Ballinger to Macdonald-Gay, 0 runs
Groves to Gregory, 0 runs
Groves to Gregory, 5 wides
Groves to Gregory, wide
Groves to Moore, appeal, wicket (caught - Moore)
Groves to Moore, wide
Groves to Macdonald-Gay, 1 run
Groves to Moore, 1 run
Groves to Macdonald-Gay, 1 run
Groves to Macdonald-Gay, 0 runs
Gordon to Moore, 0 runs
Gordon to Moore, 0 runs
Gordon to Moore, 0 runs
Gordon to Moore, 4 runs
Gordon to Moore, 0 runs
Gordon to Moore, 0 runs
Groves to Davidson-Richards, appeal, wicket (caught - Davidson-Richards)
Groves to Moore, 1 run
Groves to Moore, wide
Groves to Moore, 0 runs
Groves to Moore, 0 runs
Groves to Moore, 2 runs
Groves to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Elwiss to Moore, 0 runs
Elwiss to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Elwiss to Davidson-Richards, appeal
Elwiss to Moore, 1 run
Elwiss to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Elwiss to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs
Knott to Moore, 0 runs
Knott to Monaghan, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Monaghan)
Knott to Monaghan, 0 runs
Knott to Monaghan, 5 wides
Knott to Monaghan, 0 runs
Knott to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Knott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Gordon to Smith, 0 runs
Gordon to Smith, 0 runs
Gordon to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Gordon to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Gordon to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Gordon to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Groves to Smith, 0 runs
Groves to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Groves to Smith, 1 run
Groves to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Groves to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Groves to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
KE Bryce to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Spence, appeal, wicket (bowled - Spence)
KE Bryce to Smith, 1 run
KE Bryce to Smith, 6 runs
KE Bryce to Spence, 1 run
Knott to Smith, 4 runs
Knott to Smith, 0 runs
Knott to Smith, 0 runs
Knott to Spence, 1 run
Knott to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Knott to Harris, 4 runs
Gordon to Smith, 0 runs
Gordon to Smith, 0 runs
Gordon to Smith, 0 runs
Gordon to Smith, 0 runs
Gordon to Smith, 2 runs
Gordon to Smith, 6 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, 6 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, appeal
Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)
Ballinger to Chathli, 4 runs
Ballinger to Chathli, appeal
Ballinger to Chathli, 0 runs
Ballinger to Chathli, 4 runs
Ballinger to Wyatt-Hodge, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wyatt-Hodge)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs
Wyatt-Hodge defends for a leg bye. THE BLAZE appeal, but Wyatt-Hodge is given not out.
Ballinger to Smith, 4 runs
Ballinger to Smith, appeal
Ballinger to Smith, 0 runs
Ballinger to Smith, 0 runs
Ballinger to Smith, 4 runs
Ballinger to Smith, 0 runs