Highlights Surrey vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026

Live
T20

SUR
SUR

105

BLA
BLA

(2 ov.) 16/0

1.6
6

Macdonald-Gay to SJ Bryce, 6 runs

1.5
4

Macdonald-Gay to SJ Bryce, 4 runs

1.5
1

Macdonald-Gay to SJ Bryce, wide

1.4
.

Macdonald-Gay to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

1.3
1

Macdonald-Gay to Beaumont, 1 run

1.2
.

Macdonald-Gay to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.1
.

Macdonald-Gay to Beaumont, 0 runs

0.6
.

Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

0.5
4

Moore to SJ Bryce, 4 runs

0.4
.

Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

0.3
.

Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

0.2
.

Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

0.1
.

Moore to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

15.2
W

Knott to Corteen-Coleman, appeal, wicket (caught - Corteen-Coleman)

15.1
.

Knott to Corteen-Coleman, 0 runs

14.6
1

Ballinger to Corteen-Coleman, 1 run

14.5
.

Ballinger to Corteen-Coleman, 0 runs

14.4
.

Ballinger to Corteen-Coleman, 0 runs

14.3
W

Ballinger to Gregory, appeal, wicket (lbw - Gregory)

14.2
1

Ballinger to Macdonald-Gay, 1 run

14.1
.

Ballinger to Macdonald-Gay, 0 runs

13.6
.

Groves to Gregory, 0 runs

13.6
5

Groves to Gregory, 5 wides

13.6
1

Groves to Gregory, wide

13.5
W

Groves to Moore, appeal, wicket (caught - Moore)

13.5
1

Groves to Moore, wide

13.4
1

Groves to Macdonald-Gay, 1 run

13.3
1

Groves to Moore, 1 run

13.2
1

Groves to Macdonald-Gay, 1 run

13.1
.

Groves to Macdonald-Gay, 0 runs

12.6
.

Gordon to Moore, 0 runs

12.5
.

Gordon to Moore, 0 runs

12.4
.

Gordon to Moore, 0 runs

12.3
4

Gordon to Moore, 4 runs

12.2
.

Gordon to Moore, 0 runs

12.1
.

Gordon to Moore, 0 runs

11.6
W

Groves to Davidson-Richards, appeal, wicket (caught - Davidson-Richards)

11.5
1

Groves to Moore, 1 run

11.5
1

Groves to Moore, wide

11.4
.

Groves to Moore, 0 runs

11.3
.

Groves to Moore, 0 runs

11.2
2

Groves to Moore, 2 runs

11.1
1

Groves to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

10.6
.

Elwiss to Moore, 0 runs

10.5
1

Elwiss to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

10.4
.

Elwiss to Davidson-Richards, appeal

10.3
1

Elwiss to Moore, 1 run

10.2
1

Elwiss to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

10.1
2

Elwiss to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs

9.6
.

Knott to Moore, 0 runs

9.5
W

Knott to Monaghan, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Monaghan)

9.4
.

Knott to Monaghan, 0 runs

9.4
5

Knott to Monaghan, 5 wides

9.3
.

Knott to Monaghan, 0 runs

9.2
W

Knott to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

9.1
1

Knott to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

8.6
.

Gordon to Smith, 0 runs

8.5
.

Gordon to Smith, 0 runs

8.4
1

Gordon to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

8.3
.

Gordon to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

8.2
4

Gordon to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

8.1
4

Gordon to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

7.6
.

Groves to Smith, 0 runs

7.5
1

Groves to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

7.4
1

Groves to Smith, 1 run

7.3
1

Groves to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

7.2
.

Groves to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

7.1
.

Groves to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

6.6
1

KE Bryce to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.5
2

KE Bryce to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs

6.4
W

KE Bryce to Spence, appeal, wicket (bowled - Spence)

6.3
1

KE Bryce to Smith, 1 run

6.2
6

KE Bryce to Smith, 6 runs

6.1
1

KE Bryce to Spence, 1 run

5.6
4

Knott to Smith, 4 runs

5.5
.

Knott to Smith, 0 runs

5.4
.

Knott to Smith, 0 runs

5.3
1

Knott to Spence, 1 run

5.2
W

Knott to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

5.1
4

Knott to Harris, 4 runs

4.6
.

Gordon to Smith, 0 runs

4.5
.

Gordon to Smith, 0 runs

4.4
.

Gordon to Smith, 0 runs

4.3
.

Gordon to Smith, 0 runs

4.2
2

Gordon to Smith, 2 runs

4.1
6

Gordon to Smith, 6 runs

3.6
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, 4 runs

3.5
6

Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, 6 runs

3.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, appeal

3.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, 0 runs

3.2
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, 4 runs

3.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Harris, wide

3.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 1 run

2.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli)

2.5
4

Ballinger to Chathli, 4 runs

2.4
.

Ballinger to Chathli, appeal

2.3
.

Ballinger to Chathli, 0 runs

2.2
4

Ballinger to Chathli, 4 runs

2.1
W

Ballinger to Wyatt-Hodge, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wyatt-Hodge)

1.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs

1.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs

1.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs

1.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs

1.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Smith, 0 runs

1.1
1lb

Wyatt-Hodge defends for a leg bye. THE BLAZE appeal, but Wyatt-Hodge is given not out.

0.6
4

Ballinger to Smith, 4 runs

0.5
.

Ballinger to Smith, appeal

0.4
.

Ballinger to Smith, 0 runs

0.3
.

Ballinger to Smith, 0 runs

0.2
4

Ballinger to Smith, 4 runs

0.1
.

Ballinger to Smith, 0 runs