Squads Surrey vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Burke Emily
all rounder
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Baker Olivia
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Beams Kristen
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Harris Laura
batsman
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Miles Bethan
bowler
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Moore Kalea
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
du Preez Mignon
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Match has not started yet