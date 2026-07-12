Squads Surrey vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026

T20

SUR
SUR
BLA
BLA

Playing

SUR
SUR
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Buckle Anna

no information yet

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Bench

SUR
SUR
BLA
BLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet