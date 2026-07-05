Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
OUT! Run out. Anisha Patel defends. Carpenter is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Ahearne and Charlotte Rose Phillips.
Daniels to Carpenter, 1 run
Daniels to Carpenter, 0 runs
Daniels to Carpenter, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Russell)
Belcher to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Belcher to Anisha Patel, 0 runs
Belcher to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)
Belcher to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)
Belcher to Russell, 1 run
Belcher to Russell, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Russell, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Russell, 2 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Russell, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Russell, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Reid, wicket (lbw - Reid)
Geach to Hill, 4 runs
Geach to Reid, 1 run
Geach to Hill, 1 run
Geach to Reid, 1 run
Geach to Hill, 1 run
Geach to Reid, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Reid plays a defensive stroke for a run.
0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hill, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Reid, 1 run
Geach to Hill, 0 runs
Geach to Reid, 1 run
Geach to Hill, 1 run
Geach to Reid, 1 run
Geach to Hill, 1 run
Geach to Reid, leg bye
Bird to Hill, 0 runs
Bird to Reid, 1 run
Bird to Reid, 4 runs
Bird to Reid, 2 leg byes
Bird to Reid, 4 runs
Bird to Hill, 1 run
Hill to Hill, 1 run
Hill to Reid, 1 run
Hill to Reid, 0 runs
Hill to Reid, 0 runs
Hill to Reid, 0 runs
Hill to Hill, 1 run
Daniels to Reid, 4 runs
Daniels to Reid, 0 runs
Daniels to Reid, 0 runs
Daniels to Kemp, appeal, wicket (caught - Kemp)
Daniels to Hill, leg bye
Daniels to Kemp, leg bye
Hill to Kemp, 1 run
Hill to Kemp, 2 runs
Hill to Kemp, 6 runs
Hill to Kemp, 0 runs
Hill to Kemp, 0 runs
Hill to Kemp, 0 runs
Daniels to Kemp, 1 run
OUT! Run out. Sims defends. She is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Geach and Daniels.
Daniels to Gibbs, wicket (lbw - Gibbs)
Daniels to Gibbs, 1 run
Gibbs defends for 1 run.
Daniels to Gibbs, 0 runs
Belcher to Kemp, 0 runs
Belcher to Gibbs, 1 run
Belcher to Gibbs, 0 runs
Belcher to Presland, appeal, wicket (caught - Presland)
Belcher to Presland, 4 runs
Belcher to Kemp, 1 run
Bird to Presland, 0 runs
Bird to Presland, 4 runs
Bird to Presland, 0 runs
Bird to Presland, 4 runs
Bird to Presland, 0 runs
Bird to Presland, 4 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)
Belcher to Marriott, wide
Belcher to Marriott, 0 runs
Belcher to Presland, leg bye
Belcher to Presland, 0 runs
Belcher to Presland, 0 runs
Belcher to Presland, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs
0 runs
Marriott defends for one run.
Belcher to Marriott, wide
Belcher to Marriott, 0 runs
Belcher to Marriott, 4 runs
Belcher to Marriott, 0 runs
Belcher to Marriott, 0 runs
Reid to Ahearne, 0 runs
Reid to Ahearne, 0 runs
Reid to Patel, 4 runs
Reid to Ahearne, 1 run
Russell to Ahearne, 1 run
Russell to Patel, 1 run
Russell to Ahearne, 1 run
Russell to Ahearne, 2 runs
Russell to Ahearne, 4 runs
Russell to Ahearne, 4 runs
Ahearne defends for 1 run.
Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
0 runs
Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
0 runs
Patel plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Anisha Patel to Patel, bye
Anisha Patel to Patel, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Patel, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Patel, 1 run
Phillips to Patel, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run
Phillips to Ahearne, 4 runs
Phillips to Patel, 1 run
Russell to Ahearne, 0 runs
Russell to Patel, 1 run
Russell to Patel, 0 runs
Russell to Patel, 2 runs
Russell to Patel, 0 runs
Russell to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)
Sims to Geach, 1 run
Sims to Ahearne, 1 run
Sims to Ahearne, 0 runs
Sims to Ahearne, 4 runs
Sims to Ahearne, 4 runs
Sims to Geach, bye
Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Geach, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 4 runs
Sims to Geach, 0 runs
Sims to Geach, appeal
Sims to Geach, 0 runs
Sims to Geach, appeal
Sims to Geach, 2 runs
Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Anisha Patel to Geach, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Geach, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Reddy, wicket (lbw - Reddy)
Anisha Patel to Reddy, 2 runs
Sims to Ahearne, 0 runs
Sims to Ahearne, 2 runs
Sims to Ahearne, 0 runs
Sims to Ahearne, 0 runs
Sims to Reddy, bye
Sims to Ahearne, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Munday, wicket (stumped - Munday)
Anisha Patel to Reddy, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Munday, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Munday, 0 runs
Russell to Munday, 1 run
Russell to Reddy, 1 run
Russell to Reddy, 0 runs
Russell to Reddy, 0 runs
Russell to Reddy, 0 runs
Russell to Reddy, 0 runs
Carpenter to Munday, 4 runs
Carpenter to Munday, 4 runs
Carpenter to Reddy, 1 run
Carpenter to Reddy, wide
Munday defends for one run.
Carpenter to Reddy, 1 run
Carpenter to Munday, 1 run
Russell to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)
Russell to Halliday, 4 runs
Russell to Halliday, 4 runs
Russell to Halliday, 0 runs
Russell to Halliday, 0 runs
Russell to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Munday, 0 runs
Reid to Munday, 4 runs
Reid to Halliday, 2 wides
Reid to Halliday, 4 runs
Reid to Halliday, 4 runs
Reid to Munday, 1 run
Reid to Munday, 0 runs
Phillips to Munday, 1 run
Phillips to Munday, 4 runs
Phillips to Munday, 4 runs
Phillips to Munday, 4 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Munday, 1 run
Reid to Halliday, 4 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Munday, 2 runs
Phillips to Munday, 4 runs
Phillips to Munday, 2 runs
Phillips to Munday, 0 runs
Phillips to Munday, 2 runs
Phillips to Munday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Munday, 1 run
Reid to Munday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 1 run
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs