Highlights Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

101

GLO
GLO

144

15.5
W

OUT! Run out. Anisha Patel defends. Carpenter is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Ahearne and Charlotte Rose Phillips.

15.4
1

Daniels to Carpenter, 1 run

15.3
.

Daniels to Carpenter, 0 runs

15.2
.

Daniels to Carpenter, 0 runs

15.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Russell)

14.6
.

Belcher to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

14.5
.

Belcher to Anisha Patel, 0 runs

14.4
W

Belcher to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)

14.3
W

Belcher to Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Hill)

14.2
1

Belcher to Russell, 1 run

14.1
4

Belcher to Russell, 4 runs

13.6
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

13.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Russell, 1 run

13.4
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Russell, 2 runs

13.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Russell, 0 runs

13.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Russell, 0 runs

13.1
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Reid, wicket (lbw - Reid)

12.6
4

Geach to Hill, 4 runs

12.5
1

Geach to Reid, 1 run

12.4
1

Geach to Hill, 1 run

12.3
1

Geach to Reid, 1 run

12.2
1

Geach to Hill, 1 run

12.1
1

Geach to Reid, 1 run

11.6
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

11.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

11.4
1

Reid plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.3
.

0 runs

11.2
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hill, 1 run

11.1
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Reid, 1 run

10.6
.

Geach to Hill, 0 runs

10.5
1

Geach to Reid, 1 run

10.4
1

Geach to Hill, 1 run

10.3
1

Geach to Reid, 1 run

10.2
1

Geach to Hill, 1 run

10.1
1

Geach to Reid, leg bye

9.6
.

Bird to Hill, 0 runs

9.5
1

Bird to Reid, 1 run

9.4
4

Bird to Reid, 4 runs

9.3
2

Bird to Reid, 2 leg byes

9.2
4

Bird to Reid, 4 runs

9.1
1

Bird to Hill, 1 run

8.6
1

Hill to Hill, 1 run

8.5
1

Hill to Reid, 1 run

8.4
.

Hill to Reid, 0 runs

8.3
.

Hill to Reid, 0 runs

8.2
.

Hill to Reid, 0 runs

8.1
1

Hill to Hill, 1 run

7.6
4

Daniels to Reid, 4 runs

7.5
.

Daniels to Reid, 0 runs

7.4
.

Daniels to Reid, 0 runs

7.3
W

Daniels to Kemp, appeal, wicket (caught - Kemp)

7.2
1

Daniels to Hill, leg bye

7.1
1

Daniels to Kemp, leg bye

6.6
1

Hill to Kemp, 1 run

6.5
2

Hill to Kemp, 2 runs

6.4
6

Hill to Kemp, 6 runs

6.3
.

Hill to Kemp, 0 runs

6.2
.

Hill to Kemp, 0 runs

6.1
.

Hill to Kemp, 0 runs

5.6
1

Daniels to Kemp, 1 run

5.5
W

OUT! Run out. Sims defends. She is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Geach and Daniels.

5.4
W

Daniels to Gibbs, wicket (lbw - Gibbs)

5.3
1

Daniels to Gibbs, 1 run

5.2
1

Gibbs defends for 1 run.

5.1
.

Daniels to Gibbs, 0 runs

4.6
.

Belcher to Kemp, 0 runs

4.5
1

Belcher to Gibbs, 1 run

4.4
.

Belcher to Gibbs, 0 runs

4.3
W

Belcher to Presland, appeal, wicket (caught - Presland)

4.2
4

Belcher to Presland, 4 runs

4.1
1

Belcher to Kemp, 1 run

3.6
.

Bird to Presland, 0 runs

3.5
4

Bird to Presland, 4 runs

3.4
.

Bird to Presland, 0 runs

3.3
4

Bird to Presland, 4 runs

3.2
.

Bird to Presland, 0 runs

3.1
4

Bird to Presland, 4 runs

2.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)

2.6
1

Belcher to Marriott, wide

2.5
.

Belcher to Marriott, 0 runs

2.4
1

Belcher to Presland, leg bye

2.3
.

Belcher to Presland, 0 runs

2.2
.

Belcher to Presland, 0 runs

2.1
.

Belcher to Presland, 0 runs

1.6
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs

1.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 0 runs

1.4
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs

1.3
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs

1.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 0 runs

1.1
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Marriott, 4 runs

0.6
.

0 runs

0.5
1

Marriott defends for one run.

0.5
1

Belcher to Marriott, wide

0.4
.

Belcher to Marriott, 0 runs

0.3
4

Belcher to Marriott, 4 runs

0.2
.

Belcher to Marriott, 0 runs

0.1
.

Belcher to Marriott, 0 runs

19.6
.

Reid to Ahearne, 0 runs

19.5
.

Reid to Ahearne, 0 runs

19.2
4

Reid to Patel, 4 runs

19.1
1

Reid to Ahearne, 1 run

18.6
1

Russell to Ahearne, 1 run

18.5
1

Russell to Patel, 1 run

18.4
1

Russell to Ahearne, 1 run

18.3
2

Russell to Ahearne, 2 runs

18.2
4

Russell to Ahearne, 4 runs

18.1
4

Russell to Ahearne, 4 runs

17.6
1

Ahearne defends for 1 run.

17.5
2

Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

17.4
.

0 runs

17.3
2

Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

17.2
.

0 runs

17.1
1

Patel plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.6
1

Anisha Patel to Patel, bye

16.5
2

Anisha Patel to Patel, 2 runs

16.4
1

Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 1 run

16.3
1

Anisha Patel to Patel, 1 run

16.2
.

Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs

16.1
.

Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs

15.6
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

15.5
1

Phillips to Patel, 1 run

15.4
.

Phillips to Patel, 0 runs

15.3
1

Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run

15.2
4

Phillips to Ahearne, 4 runs

15.1
1

Phillips to Patel, 1 run

14.6
.

Russell to Ahearne, 0 runs

14.5
1

Russell to Patel, 1 run

14.4
.

Russell to Patel, 0 runs

14.3
2

Russell to Patel, 2 runs

14.2
.

Russell to Patel, 0 runs

14.1
W

Russell to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)

13.6
1

Sims to Geach, 1 run

13.5
1

Sims to Ahearne, 1 run

13.4
.

Sims to Ahearne, 0 runs

13.3
4

Sims to Ahearne, 4 runs

13.2
4

Sims to Ahearne, 4 runs

13.1
1

Sims to Geach, bye

12.6
.

Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs

12.5
1

Anisha Patel to Geach, 1 run

12.4
1

Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 1 run

12.3
.

Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs

12.2
.

Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs

12.1
4

Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 4 runs

11.6
.

Sims to Geach, 0 runs

11.5
.

Sims to Geach, appeal

11.4
.

Sims to Geach, 0 runs

11.3
.

Sims to Geach, appeal

11.2
2

Sims to Geach, 2 runs

11.1
1

Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.6
.

Anisha Patel to Geach, 0 runs

10.5
1

Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 1 run

10.4
.

Anisha Patel to Ahearne, 0 runs

10.3
1

Anisha Patel to Geach, 1 run

10.2
W

Anisha Patel to Reddy, wicket (lbw - Reddy)

10.1
2

Anisha Patel to Reddy, 2 runs

9.6
.

Sims to Ahearne, 0 runs

9.5
2

Sims to Ahearne, 2 runs

9.4
.

Sims to Ahearne, 0 runs

9.3
.

Sims to Ahearne, 0 runs

9.2
1

Sims to Reddy, bye

9.1
1

Sims to Ahearne, 1 run

8.4
W

Anisha Patel to Munday, wicket (stumped - Munday)

8.3
1

Anisha Patel to Reddy, 1 run

8.2
1

Anisha Patel to Munday, 1 run

8.1
.

Anisha Patel to Munday, 0 runs

7.6
1

Russell to Munday, 1 run

7.5
1

Russell to Reddy, 1 run

7.4
.

Russell to Reddy, 0 runs

7.3
.

Russell to Reddy, 0 runs

7.2
.

Russell to Reddy, 0 runs

7.1
.

Russell to Reddy, 0 runs

6.6
4

Carpenter to Munday, 4 runs

6.5
4

Carpenter to Munday, 4 runs

6.4
1

Carpenter to Reddy, 1 run

6.4
1

Carpenter to Reddy, wide

6.3
1

Munday defends for one run.

6.2
1

Carpenter to Reddy, 1 run

6.1
1

Carpenter to Munday, 1 run

5.6
W

Russell to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)

5.5
4

Russell to Halliday, 4 runs

5.4
4

Russell to Halliday, 4 runs

5.3
.

Russell to Halliday, 0 runs

5.2
.

Russell to Halliday, 0 runs

5.1
.

Russell to Halliday, 0 runs

4.6
.

Reid to Munday, 0 runs

4.5
4

Reid to Munday, 4 runs

4.5
2

Reid to Halliday, 2 wides

4.4
4

Reid to Halliday, 4 runs

4.3
4

Reid to Halliday, 4 runs

4.2
1

Reid to Munday, 1 run

4.1
.

Reid to Munday, 0 runs

3.6
1

Phillips to Munday, 1 run

3.5
4

Phillips to Munday, 4 runs

3.4
4

Phillips to Munday, 4 runs

3.3
4

Phillips to Munday, 4 runs

3.2
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

3.1
1

Phillips to Munday, 1 run

2.6
4

Reid to Halliday, 4 runs

2.5
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

2.4
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

2.3
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

2.2
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

2.1
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

1.6
2

Phillips to Munday, 2 runs

1.5
4

Phillips to Munday, 4 runs

1.4
2

Phillips to Munday, 2 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Munday, 0 runs

1.2
2

Phillips to Munday, 2 runs

1.1
.

Phillips to Munday, 0 runs

0.6
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

0.5
1

Reid to Munday, 1 run

0.4
.

Reid to Munday, 0 runs

0.3
1

Reid to Halliday, 1 run

0.2
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

0.1
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs