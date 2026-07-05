Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

101

GLO
GLO

144

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire Steelbacks won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersMarriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Carpenter Emily, Gibbs Emma, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz, Sims Ilenia
BenchAscott Bethany, Austin Meg, Butcher Abby, Clive Ava, Dowse Ariana, Drinkell Mary, Groves Josie, Howarth Bella, Kirk Michaela, Robinson Bethan, Sims Lenny, Smart Poppy, Speed Katherine, Thaker Clara, Turner Erica

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHalliday Becca, Munday Amelie, Reddy Prarthana, Ahearne Megan, Geach Emily, Patel Izzy, Daniels Liv, Belcher Cailin, Hill Alice Victoria, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Bird Alice, Storrar Izzy
BenchBarnard Chloe, Bhat Bhoomika, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Cant Georgina, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Macleod Lissy, Moledina Laila, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie

Venue Guide

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