Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

101

GLO
GLO

144

Playing

NOR
NOR
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Halliday Becca

no information yet

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Geach Emily

all rounder

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Bench

NOR
NOR
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Barnard Chloe

no information yet

Austin Meg

batsman

Bhat Bhoomika

no information yet

Butcher Abby

no information yet

Clive Ava

no information yet

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Howarth Bella

all rounder

Feast Daisy

no information yet

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Thaker Clara

no information yet

Macleod Lissy

no information yet

Turner Erica

wicket keeper

Moledina Laila

no information yet