Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Geach Emily
all rounder
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Hill Alice Victoria
all rounder
Russell Liz
bowler
Phillips Charlotte Rose
bowler
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Bird Alice
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Barnard Chloe
no information yet
Austin Meg
batsman
Bhat Bhoomika
no information yet
Butcher Abby
no information yet
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Clive Ava
no information yet
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Dolman Katie
bowler
Howarth Bella
all rounder
Feast Daisy
no information yet
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Robinson Bethan
bowler
Herring Bella
no information yet
Sims Lenny
bowler
Hill Alice
no information yet
Smart Poppy
batsman
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Speed Katherine
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Macleod Lissy
no information yet
Turner Erica
wicket keeper
Moledina Laila
no information yet