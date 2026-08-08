Match details Central Delhi Queens vs South Delhi Superstars T20 T20 Delhi Premier League, Women 24.08.2026

T20

CEN
CEN
SOU
SOU

Match Info

Match:T20 Delhi Premier League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Wednesday, September 02, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 24, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Delhi Queens Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

South Delhi Superstars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet