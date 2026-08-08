Match details Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions T20 T20 Delhi Premier League 22.08.2026

T20

CEN
CEN
WES
WES

Match Info

Match:T20 Delhi Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 22, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Delhi Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

West Delhi Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet