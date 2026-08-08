Match details Pamir Stars vs Band-E Amir Stars T20 Kabul Premier League 13.08.2026

T20

PAM
PAM
BAN
BAN

Match Info

Match:Kabul Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, August 08, 2026 - Friday, August 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 13, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pamir Stars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Band-E Amir Stars Squad

PlayersHameed Abdul, Shams Qamar
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet