Match details Excelsior 20 vs SV Kampong Cricket T20 T20 Topklasse 29.08.2026

T20

EXC
EXC
KAM
KAM

Match Info

Match:T20 Topklasse 2026
Date:Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 29, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Excelsior 20 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

SV Kampong Cricket Squad

PlayersDuckett Ben, Green Cameron
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet