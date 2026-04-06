Cameron Green

Cameron Green

all rounder

Full name:Cameron Green
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):June 3, 1999 (26)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Height:198 cm
Hometown:Perth, Western Australia
Jersey Number:42
Batting Style:Right Hand Batsman
Bowling Style:Right-arm Fast medium
Social Media:Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia

Gloucestershire

Kampong Cc

Kolkata Knight Riders

Western Australia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches24208544037
Innings37207753624
Overs323.0112.420.0708.2206.260.0
Balls------
Maidens560013440
Runs108164517823121182560
Wickets30165702611
Avg36.0340.3135.633.0245.4650.9
SR64.642.252460.7147.6132.72
Eco3.345.728.93.265.729.33
BB552952
4w000000
5w110310
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches24208544037
Innings36178853633
Not outs47013119
Runs10753791393319978697
Balls Faced23054478064351077460
Avg33.5937.917.3746.0939.1229.04
SR46.6384.78173.7551.5790.8151.52
Fours11230173687664
Fifties6121234
Sixies798362630
Highest1148961251144100
Hundreds100921

Cameron Green Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

25

PBKS

PBKS

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

County Championship

T20 Topklasse

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Cameron Green News

View all

In order to understand the chances of winning the cricket team you are rooting for, then you should get to know one of the top players Cameron Green, how he trains and what motivates him to go out on the field of play.

Are IPL 2026’s Costliest Players Justifying Their Price Tags?

Are IPL 2026’s Costliest Players Justifying Their Price Tags?

The IPL 2026 auction saw some players being bought for big bucks. But the real question is, have those players managed to prove the worth of their price tag? With players such as Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana, let's assess their performances in this season.

Cameron Green02:41 PM, 14 April, 2026

Lalit Modi Defends Cameron Green Amid Fraud Claims by Fans

Cameron Green06:15 PM, 10 April, 2026

Fans React as Cameron Green Makes Surprise Bowling Return for KKR

Cameron Green01:32 PM, 10 April, 2026

KKR vs LSG | Fans React as LSG Script Another Last-Ball Thriller

Cameron Green01:37 PM, 07 April, 2026

KKR vs PBKS | Twitter Erupts as Cameron Greens Poor Run Continues

International career

Cameron Donald Green was born on June 3, 1999. He plays for Australia in all three types of international cricket: Test, ODI, and T20. He bats with his right hand and bowls right-arm fast-medium. In domestic cricket, he represents Western Australia.

Green took part in the Australian teams that won the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

2020

  • October: Named in Australia’s squad for limited overs matches against India
  • November: Added to Australia’s Test squad for matches against India
  • December 2: ODI debut vs. India
  • December (before Tests): Scored century for Australia A in warm-up match
  • December 17: Test debut vs. India

2022

  • February: Named in Australia’s T20I squad for Pakistan tour
  • April 5: T20I debut vs. Pakistan
  • August: Took first ODI five-wicket haul vs. Zimbabwe in Townsville
  • August: Scored 89 and won player of the match in ODI vs. New Zealand in Cairns
  • August: Scored two half-centuries in T20I series vs. India
  • October: Added to Australia’s squad for 2022 T20 World Cup as injury replacement

2023

  • January: Scored maiden Test century in fourth Test of Border–Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad
  • September 28: Included in Australia’s squad for 2023 ODI World Cup
  • October 8: World Cup debut vs. India
  • November 3: Scored 47 runs off 52 balls to help Australia beat England in World Cup
  • Post-Ashes: Dropped from Test side for Pakistan series
  • Returned to Test squad after David Warner’s retirement, moved to batting position number 4
  • Played in this role in 2024 West Indies series

2024

  • February 29: Scored second Test century vs. New Zealand at Basin Reserve; finished day 1 on 103
  • February 29: Added 116-run tenth wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood, ended innings on 174
  • Awarded Player of the Match for this performance
  • May: Named in Australia’s squad for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Leagues Participation

In the Indian Premier League, Green has gained attention for his abilities as both a batsman and bowler. He also competes in Australia’s Big Bash League, where he represents the Perth Scorchers team.

Indian Premier League

In the 2023 IPL auction, Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore (about 3.15 million AUD). This made him the second most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history and the highest-paid Australian player. During IPL 2023, Green played 16 games, scored 452 runs with an average of 50.22, a strike rate of 160.28, including one century and two half-centuries. After the 2023 season, he was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2024.

Cameron Green was released by RCB and missed the entire 2025 season. In December 2025, Green made a return at the auction in Abu Dhabi, where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for a record-breaking INR 25.20 crore. This made him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Mumbai Indians

Played 16 games, scored 452 runs, average 50.22, strike rate 160.28, 1 century, 2 half-centuries

2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Traded before IPL 2024 season, expected to strengthen the batting lineup

2025

Missed the season due to lower spine surgery.

2026

Kolkata Knight Riders

Bought for record INR 25.20 crore.

Big Bash League

Cameron Green made his Twenty20 debut for the Perth Scorchers on January 13, 2019, during the 2018–19 Big Bash League season. He was also part of the Perth Scorchers squad in the 2019–20 season. Green played key roles both as a batsman and bowler in several matches, contributing to the team’s performance.

Year

Team

Notes

2018–19

Perth Scorchers

Made T20 debut on January 13, 2019

2019–20

Perth Scorchers

Played as all-rounder; notable bowling and batting performances in key matches

Domestic career

Cameron Green grew up in Subiaco, Perth, and played for the Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club from a young age. He reached first-grade cricket at WACA by the age of 16 after strong performances in under-19 competitions. Green received a rookie contract with Western Australia before the 2016/17 Sheffield Shield season due to his batting and bowling success in youth leagues.

He debuted in List A cricket for Cricket Australia XI against Pakistan in January 2017 and played his first first-class match for Western Australia in February 2017, where he took five wickets in an innings and became the youngest player to do so in the Sheffield Shield. His Twenty20 debut came with the Perth Scorchers during the 2018–19 Big Bash League season.

Green started as a bowling all-rounder but shifted attention to batting after facing injuries. Strong performances in the 2019–20 Sheffield Shield included unbeaten scores of 87 and 121. In March 2021, he recorded his first double century in first-class cricket with 251 runs against Queensland.

In December 2022, Green took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the Boxing Day Test versus South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Early in 2025, he signed with Gloucestershire County Cricket Club and scored three centuries while playing five County Championship matches.

Records and achievements

Cameron Green was part of the Australian team that won the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the final of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship. He has scored 1,933 runs across 61 international matches, including two centuries in Test cricket.

  • 2017–2024: Played 27 Test matches, scoring 1,242 runs with an average of 35.49. His highest score is 114. He made two centuries and six half-centuries.
  • 2017–2024: In 26 ODI matches, Green scored 552 runs with an average of 36.8, including two half-centuries.
  • 2022–2024: In 8 T20I matches, he scored 139 runs, with a top score of 61 and two half-centuries.
  • 2023: Won the Cricket World Cup with Australia.
  • 2023: Won the ICC World Test Championship final with Australia.
  • February 29, 2024: Received Player of the Match award in a Test match against New Zealand.
  • 2025: Became the third player since 1990 to be dismissed twice after five or fewer innings in a Test match during the World Test Championship finals.

Personal life

Cameron Green is a famous Australian cricketer known for his skills on the field and a life that draws public attention. His story involves family ties, financial growth, and moments that sparked discussions among fans.

Family

Cameron Green was born on June 3, 1999, in Perth, Australia. His parents are Gary Green and Bee Tracy. He has a sister named Bella Green. At present, he is dating nutritionist Emily Redwood. The family shared that Cameron faces a rare chronic kidney disease from birth, which affects how his body filters blood.

Finance

Green’s net worth reaches around US $7 million (about INR 60 crores). His monthly earnings come close to US $40,000 (about INR 33 lakhs). Much of this income comes from brand endorsements linked to his cricket career, especially after strong performances in leagues like the Big Bash League and Indian Premier League.

Cars and House

Cameron owns luxury cars such as a BMW and an Audi, which appear often on his social media. He lives in a modern house in Australia with many facilities.

Scandals

In 2023, Green faced criticism after a disputed catch in the Test World Cup final against India. Some TV replays suggested his finger touched the ground before he completed the catch. Indian fans called him a "cheat" following the incident.

Fans

In June 2025, Green received negative comments on social media due to his performance in the 2025 World Test Championship final. He got out twice to the same player, Kagiso Rabada. Fans wrote phrases like “Cameron Green should quit Test cricket” and “Green’s obsession must end”. Still, he keeps a strong fan base with about 970,000 followers on Instagram.

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