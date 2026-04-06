Cameron Green

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International career

Cameron Donald Green was born on June 3, 1999. He plays for Australia in all three types of international cricket: Test, ODI, and T20. He bats with his right hand and bowls right-arm fast-medium. In domestic cricket, he represents Western Australia.

Green took part in the Australian teams that won the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final.

2020

October: Named in Australia’s squad for limited overs matches against India

November: Added to Australia’s Test squad for matches against India

December 2: ODI debut vs. India

December (before Tests): Scored century for Australia A in warm-up match

December 17: Test debut vs. India

2022

February: Named in Australia’s T20I squad for Pakistan tour

April 5: T20I debut vs. Pakistan

August: Took first ODI five-wicket haul vs. Zimbabwe in Townsville

August: Scored 89 and won player of the match in ODI vs. New Zealand in Cairns

August: Scored two half-centuries in T20I series vs. India

October: Added to Australia’s squad for 2022 T20 World Cup as injury replacement

2023

January: Scored maiden Test century in fourth Test of Border–Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad

September 28: Included in Australia’s squad for 2023 ODI World Cup

October 8: World Cup debut vs. India

November 3: Scored 47 runs off 52 balls to help Australia beat England in World Cup

Post-Ashes: Dropped from Test side for Pakistan series

Returned to Test squad after David Warner’s retirement, moved to batting position number 4

Played in this role in 2024 West Indies series

2024

February 29: Scored second Test century vs. New Zealand at Basin Reserve; finished day 1 on 103

February 29: Added 116-run tenth wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood, ended innings on 174

Awarded Player of the Match for this performance

May: Named in Australia’s squad for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Leagues Participation

In the Indian Premier League, Green has gained attention for his abilities as both a batsman and bowler. He also competes in Australia’s Big Bash League, where he represents the Perth Scorchers team.

Indian Premier League

In the 2023 IPL auction, Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore (about 3.15 million AUD). This made him the second most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history and the highest-paid Australian player. During IPL 2023, Green played 16 games, scored 452 runs with an average of 50.22, a strike rate of 160.28, including one century and two half-centuries. After the 2023 season, he was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2024.

Cameron Green was released by RCB and missed the entire 2025 season. In December 2025, Green made a return at the auction in Abu Dhabi, where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for a record-breaking INR 25.20 crore. This made him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

Year Team Notes 2023 Mumbai Indians Played 16 games, scored 452 runs, average 50.22, strike rate 160.28, 1 century, 2 half-centuries 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore Traded before IPL 2024 season, expected to strengthen the batting lineup 2025 — Missed the season due to lower spine surgery. 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought for record INR 25.20 crore.

Big Bash League

Cameron Green made his Twenty20 debut for the Perth Scorchers on January 13, 2019, during the 2018–19 Big Bash League season. He was also part of the Perth Scorchers squad in the 2019–20 season. Green played key roles both as a batsman and bowler in several matches, contributing to the team’s performance.

Year Team Notes 2018–19 Perth Scorchers Made T20 debut on January 13, 2019 2019–20 Perth Scorchers Played as all-rounder; notable bowling and batting performances in key matches

Domestic career

Cameron Green grew up in Subiaco, Perth, and played for the Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club from a young age. He reached first-grade cricket at WACA by the age of 16 after strong performances in under-19 competitions. Green received a rookie contract with Western Australia before the 2016/17 Sheffield Shield season due to his batting and bowling success in youth leagues.

He debuted in List A cricket for Cricket Australia XI against Pakistan in January 2017 and played his first first-class match for Western Australia in February 2017, where he took five wickets in an innings and became the youngest player to do so in the Sheffield Shield. His Twenty20 debut came with the Perth Scorchers during the 2018–19 Big Bash League season.

Green started as a bowling all-rounder but shifted attention to batting after facing injuries. Strong performances in the 2019–20 Sheffield Shield included unbeaten scores of 87 and 121. In March 2021, he recorded his first double century in first-class cricket with 251 runs against Queensland.

In December 2022, Green took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the Boxing Day Test versus South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Early in 2025, he signed with Gloucestershire County Cricket Club and scored three centuries while playing five County Championship matches.

Records and achievements

Cameron Green was part of the Australian team that won the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the final of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship. He has scored 1,933 runs across 61 international matches, including two centuries in Test cricket.

2017–2024: Played 27 Test matches, scoring 1,242 runs with an average of 35.49. His highest score is 114. He made two centuries and six half-centuries.

2017–2024: In 26 ODI matches, Green scored 552 runs with an average of 36.8, including two half-centuries.

2022–2024: In 8 T20I matches, he scored 139 runs, with a top score of 61 and two half-centuries.

2023: Won the Cricket World Cup with Australia.

2023: Won the ICC World Test Championship final with Australia.

February 29, 2024: Received Player of the Match award in a Test match against New Zealand.

2025: Became the third player since 1990 to be dismissed twice after five or fewer innings in a Test match during the World Test Championship finals.

Personal life

Cameron Green is a famous Australian cricketer known for his skills on the field and a life that draws public attention. His story involves family ties, financial growth, and moments that sparked discussions among fans.

Family

Cameron Green was born on June 3, 1999, in Perth, Australia. His parents are Gary Green and Bee Tracy. He has a sister named Bella Green. At present, he is dating nutritionist Emily Redwood. The family shared that Cameron faces a rare chronic kidney disease from birth, which affects how his body filters blood.

Finance

Green’s net worth reaches around US $7 million (about INR 60 crores). His monthly earnings come close to US $40,000 (about INR 33 lakhs). Much of this income comes from brand endorsements linked to his cricket career, especially after strong performances in leagues like the Big Bash League and Indian Premier League.

Cars and House

Cameron owns luxury cars such as a BMW and an Audi, which appear often on his social media. He lives in a modern house in Australia with many facilities.

Scandals

In 2023, Green faced criticism after a disputed catch in the Test World Cup final against India. Some TV replays suggested his finger touched the ground before he completed the catch. Indian fans called him a "cheat" following the incident.

Fans

In June 2025, Green received negative comments on social media due to his performance in the 2025 World Test Championship final. He got out twice to the same player, Kagiso Rabada. Fans wrote phrases like “Cameron Green should quit Test cricket” and “Green’s obsession must end”. Still, he keeps a strong fan base with about 970,000 followers on Instagram.