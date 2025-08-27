H2h Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 24.08.2026

T20

NOI
NOI
GOR
GOR
Noida Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Lions

T20, T20 Uttar Pradesh League

GORGorakhpur Lions

NOINoida Super Kings

T20, T20 Uttar Pradesh League

NOINoida Super Kings

GORGorakhpur Lions