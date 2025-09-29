H2h Pithoragarh Hurricanes vs Nainital Tigers T20 T20 Uttarakhand Premier League 28.09.2026

T20

PIT
PIT
NAI
NAI
Pithoragarh Hurricanes vs Nainital Tigers

T20, T20 Uttarakhand Premier League

PITPithoragarh Hurricanes

NAINainital Tigers