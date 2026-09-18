Match details Pithoragarh Hurricanes vs Usn Indians T20 T20 Uttarakhand Premier League 25.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Uttarakhand Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Thursday, October 01, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, September 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Pithoragarh Hurricanes Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Usn Indians Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet