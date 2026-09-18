Match details Pithoragarh Hurricanes vs Usn Indians T20 T20 Uttarakhand Premier League 25.09.2026

T20

PIT
PIT
USN
USN

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttarakhand Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Thursday, October 01, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 25, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pithoragarh Hurricanes Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Usn Indians Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet