Match details 1st Place vs 2nd Place T20i International League T20 16.12.2026

T20i

1ST
1ST
2ND
2ND

Match Info

Match:International League T20 2026
Date:Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

1st Place Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

2nd Place Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet