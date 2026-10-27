Match details 3rd Place vs 4th Place T20i International League T20 17.12.2026

T20i

3RD
3RD
4TH
4TH

Match Info

Match:International League T20 2026
Date:Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Sunday, December 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 17, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

3rd Place Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

4th Place Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet