1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.4 1lb Pitching on a good line and length once more. Fakhar Zaman gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

1.3 4 FOUR! Fazal Farooqi pitches one up, on line. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

0.6 . Good length from Thompson, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Thompson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

0.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

0.3 1 CHANCE! Good length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out from Rashid Khan's throw.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and drives

0.1 . Thompson pitches one up, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.6 1 Full, outside off once more. Pooran pushes forward and drives for 1 run behind point on the off side.

19.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

19.5 1w Wide. Payne drops one in short, pitching far outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

19.4 6 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off. Pooran gets forward and drives straight down the ground for six runs.

19.3 6 SIX! Payne pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

19.2 4 FOUR! Payne pitches one up, outside off. Pooran pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

19.1 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Pooran gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

18.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

18.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Pooran moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

18.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside leg. Pooran gets forward and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

18.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Pooran rocks back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

17.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Pooran goes back and pulls for a run.

17.5 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets forward and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

17.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across. Pollard moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

17.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

17.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Pollard gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

16.6 W OUT! Shadab Khan breaks through! Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rutherford gets forward and lofts a sweep, but is remarkably caught by Aravind back behind square.

16.4 1 Full ball, outside leg again. Pooran gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

16.4 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.

16.3 6 SIX MORE! Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside leg stump. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! 50 comes up for Pooran with a maximum! Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside leg. Pooran pushes forward and switch hits for 6 runs on the off side.

15.6 . Good length from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, pitching outside leg stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square.

15.5 W OUT! Mujeeb Ur Rahman breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump. TS Dhillon pushes forward and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Hetmyer on the off side.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

15.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. TS Dhillon gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

15.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a bad sweep for a single run back behind square.

14.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. TS Dhillon gets on the back foot and punches a drive

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Pooran moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

14.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. TS Dhillon gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

14.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Pooran rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

14.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Pooran. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 . Shadab Khan pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Pooran gets forward and drives

13.5 2 Good length from Curran, outside off stump once more. Pooran goes back and glances for a pair of runs back behind point.

13.4 1 Good length from Curran, pitching outside off once again. TS Dhillon goes back and plays a pull for a run.

13.3 . Full, outside off. TS Dhillon moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

13.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. TS Dhillon gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

13.1 W OUT! Curran breaks through! On a good line and length. Perera moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Shadab Khan down the ground.

13.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.

12.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Perera moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

12.5 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Pooran gets on the back foot and pulls shakily back behind square for one run.

12.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Perera rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Pooran gets on the back foot and outside edges for one run.

12.2 6 And again! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Pooran. He advances down the pitch and drives for six runs.

12.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Pooran advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

11.6 2 Back of a length from Tanveer, pitching outside off stump. Perera goes back and guides a cut for a pair of runs back behind point.

11.5 1 Tanveer pitches one up, outside off stump. Pooran gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

11.4 1 Tanveer pitches one up, outside off. Perera pushes forward and drives back behind point for a run.

11.3 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Perera goes back and lifts a hook back behind square for four runs.

11.1 1 Tanveer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg again. Perera gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep back behind square for four runs.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran goes back and drives back behind point for a single run.

10.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Perera goes back and guides a cut for one run.

10.3 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Perera moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

10.2 1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.6 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

9.5 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pooran pushes forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

9.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for a pair of runs.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets forward and outside edges for a run.

9.2 . Full ball, outside off. Perera gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

9.1 6 SIX! Perera brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Perera. He gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Perera gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

8.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Pooran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot and defends

8.3 1 Good length from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, outside off. Perera goes back and guides a cut for a single run behind point.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Perera gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

7.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Pooran gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

7.5 1 Good length from M Saleem, pitching outside leg stump again. Perera pushes forward and leg glances for a run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Perera rocks back and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

7.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Perera moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

7.3 . Length ball, outside off. Perera goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

7.2 1 Free hit. Pitched up, outside off. Pooran gets forward and drives for a single run back behind point.

7.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Pooran goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

7.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, outside leg and angled across.

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Perera gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

6.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Perera gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

6.4 . On a good length, outside leg. Perera pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep back behind square.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Perera rocks back and pulls for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Curran, outside leg and angled across. Perera goes back and outside edges for four runs behind square.

5.4 2 Good length from Curran, pitching outside leg stump once more. Perera moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

5.3 1 Good length from Curran, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pooran gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

5.1 1 Good length from Curran, pitching outside leg stump. Perera pushes forward and edges for a run behind square on the leg side.

4.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot and defends

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Pooran gets forward but watches that one travel through to the wicketkeeper

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Pooran pushes forward and defends

4.3 . Good length from Tanveer, pitching outside off. Pooran gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

4.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Perera gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

3.6 . CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump once more. Pooran pushes forward and leg glances behind square. A run out chance but MI EMIRATES survive the attempt.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Pooran gets forward and defends

3.4 . On a good line and length from Curran. Pooran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Good line and length from Curran. Perera moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

3.2 1 Good length from Curran, outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

3.1 1 Length ball, outside leg again. Perera gets forward and flicks back behind square for a single run.

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pooran moves onto the front foot but decides to just let that one pass through to Gous untouched

2.5 W OUT! Payne gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Muhammad Waseem gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Shadab Khan down the ground.

2.4 4 FOUR! Payne pitches one up, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs over the on side field.

2.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Perera gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

2.2 6 SIX! Payne pitches one up, pitching outside off. Perera advances and drives down the ground for six runs.

1.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Perera moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

1.4 1 CHANCE! Good length, outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run. A run out chance but MI EMIRATES survive the attempt from Curran's throw.

1.3 1 Good length from Tanveer, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Perera rocks back and cuts for a run behind point.

1.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for a single run.

1.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Perera gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem rocks back and defends

0.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets on the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Perera gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Good length from Payne, outside off. Perera moves onto the front foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to Gous

0.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Perera gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.