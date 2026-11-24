9.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 2 Wiese comes around the wicket to Pooran. Good length, outside off. Pooran pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the leg side.

9.4 1 Wiese now coming over the wicket to Pollard. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Pollard gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Pollard gets forward and defends down the ground.

9.2 . Length ball, outside off. Pollard moves onto the front foot and defends

9.1 1 On a good line and length. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

8.6 . Wiese comes around the wicket to Pooran. Good length, outside off. Pooran pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the leg side.

8.5 1 Good length from Joseph, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pooran. He moves onto the back foot and drives for a run behind square.

8.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

8.3 . On a good line and length from Joseph. Pooran gets on the back foot and defends on the off side.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a glance

8.1 . On a good line and length. Pooran goes back and cuts behind point.

7.6 . Good length, outside off. Pollard gets forward but opts to let that one go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pooran. He gets forward and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

7.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

7.3 . Good length from Joseph, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

6.6 . Azmat Omarzai now coming over the wicket to Pollard. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pollard moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper

6.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for 1 run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind square.

6.3 . Good length, outside off but angled across Pooran. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull behind square.

6.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends

6.1 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Pooran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side.

5.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Pollard gets on the front foot and edges for a pair of runs back behind square.

5.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Pollard gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

5.4 W OUT! Joseph breaks through! On a good line and length from Joseph. Rutherford gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Rutherford is bowled

5.3 . Good line and length. Rutherford moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

5.2 . On a good line and length once more. Rutherford pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

5.1 . Joseph pitches one up, on a good line. Rutherford pushes forward and drives

4.6 . Good line and length from Joseph. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

4.5 . On a good line and length again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and defends

4.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

4.3 . Good line and length from Joseph once again. Rutherford gets on the front foot and defends

4.2 . Good line and length from Joseph once more. Rutherford gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

4.1 1 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Pooran pushes forward and drives for a run through the on side field.

4.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

3.6 W OUT! Joseph breaks through! On a good line and length from Joseph. Krishnamurthi pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Krishnamurthi gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.4 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Joseph! Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on leg and angling across Perera. He pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Livingstone down the ground.

3.3 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Pooran pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

3.1 1lb Back of a length from Joseph, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Perera moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a drive through the off side field, resulting in one leg bye.

2.6 1 Good length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off. Perera moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run back behind square.

2.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Perera gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point.

2.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

2.3 . Back of a length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

2.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Perera gets on the back foot and late cuts for a single run behind point.

2.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Joseph. Perera pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the on side field.

1.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Perera rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a glance

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Perera moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field.

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Perera goes back but watches it go through to the keeper without offering a shot

1.2 3 Joseph pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Perera gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run. An error in the field allows the batters to run through for a pair of overthrows.

1.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Perera. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

1.1 2w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. It beats the keeper and trickles away for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Gurbaz.

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets forward and defends

0.5 . On a good line and length. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends

0.4 . Azmat Omarzai now coming around the wicket to Pooran. On a good line and length from Azmat Omarzai but angling across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. GULF GIANTS appeal, but the umpire gives Pooran not out.

0.3 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.2 4 And another! On a good length, outside off. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.