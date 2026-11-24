Highlights Gulf Giants vs Mi Emirates T20i International League T20 24.11.2026
On a good length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wiese comes around the wicket to Pooran. Good length, outside off. Pooran pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the leg side.
Wiese now coming over the wicket to Pollard. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Pollard gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Good length, outside off stump. Pollard gets forward and defends down the ground.
Length ball, outside off. Pollard moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good line and length. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Wiese comes around the wicket to Pooran. Good length, outside off. Pooran pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the leg side.
Good length from Joseph, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pooran. He moves onto the back foot and drives for a run behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.
On a good line and length from Joseph. Pooran gets on the back foot and defends on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a glance
On a good line and length. Pooran goes back and cuts behind point.
Good length, outside off. Pollard gets forward but opts to let that one go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pooran. He gets forward and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the leg side.
SIX! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Pooran moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.
Good length from Joseph, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Azmat Omarzai now coming over the wicket to Pollard. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pollard moves onto the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for 1 run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind square.
Good length, outside off but angled across Pooran. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull behind square.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends
Short of a length, on a good line once more. Pooran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side.
Pitching on a good line and length. Pollard gets on the front foot and edges for a pair of runs back behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump. Pollard gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot
OUT! Joseph breaks through! On a good line and length from Joseph. Rutherford gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Rutherford is bowled
Good line and length. Rutherford moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
On a good line and length once more. Rutherford pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Joseph pitches one up, on a good line. Rutherford pushes forward and drives
Good line and length from Joseph. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.
On a good line and length again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Good line and length from Joseph once again. Rutherford gets on the front foot and defends
Good line and length from Joseph once more. Rutherford gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.
Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Pooran pushes forward and drives for a run through the on side field.
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
OUT! Joseph breaks through! On a good line and length from Joseph. Krishnamurthi pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Krishnamurthi gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Joseph! Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on leg and angling across Perera. He pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Livingstone down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Pooran pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.
Back of a length from Joseph, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Perera moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a drive through the off side field, resulting in one leg bye.
Good length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off. Perera moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off. Perera gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.
Back of a length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Perera gets on the back foot and late cuts for a single run behind point.
Good length, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.
FOUR! Good line and length from Joseph. Perera pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the on side field.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Perera rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a glance
Pitching on a good line and length. Perera moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Perera goes back but watches it go through to the keeper without offering a shot
Joseph pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Perera gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run. An error in the field allows the batters to run through for a pair of overthrows.
Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Perera. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. It beats the keeper and trickles away for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Gurbaz.
Good length, pitching outside off. Pooran gets forward and defends
On a good line and length. Pooran moves onto the back foot and defends
Azmat Omarzai now coming around the wicket to Pooran. On a good line and length from Azmat Omarzai but angling across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. GULF GIANTS appeal, but the umpire gives Pooran not out.
OUT! Bowled. Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, and the ball careens into the stumps
And another! On a good length, outside off. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
Good length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and defends