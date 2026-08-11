Match details South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20i T20 Namibia Tri-Series 29.08.2026

T20i

SA
SA
ZIM
ZIM

Match Info

Match:T20 Namibia Tri-Series 2026, Tournament 2
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 29, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Africa Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Zimbabwe Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet