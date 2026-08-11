Match details Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20i T20 Namibia Tri-Series 01.09.2026

T20i

ZIM
ZIM
SA
SA

Match Info

Match:T20 Namibia Tri-Series 2026, Tournament 2
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 01, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Zimbabwe Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

South Africa Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet