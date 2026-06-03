Match details China vs Oman T20i T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women 03.06.2026

T20i

CHN
CHN

89

OMA
OMA

105

Match Info

Match:T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

China Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Oman Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet