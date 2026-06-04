Match details Hong Kong, China vs Qatar T20i T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women 04.06.2026

T20i

HON
HON

164

QAT
QAT

81

Match Info

Match:T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 04, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Qatar Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet