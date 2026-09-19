H2h Uganda vs Kenya T20i T20 Africa Continent Cup 19.09.2026

T20i

UGA
UGA
KEN
KEN
Uganda vs Kenya

T20i, T20 Africa Continent Cup

KENKenya

150

UGAUganda

197

T20i, T20 Africa Continent Cup

KENKenya

193

UGAUganda

189

T20i, T20 Pearl of Africa Series

UGAUganda

KENKenya

Show more matches