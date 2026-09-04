Match details B1 vs A2 T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women 11.09.2026

T20i

B1
B1
A2
A2

Match Info

Match:T20 Asia Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, August 28, 2026 - Sunday, September 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 11, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

B1 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

A2 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet