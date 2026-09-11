Match details Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 T20i T20 Asian Games, Women 22.09.2026

T20i

LOS
LOS
LOS
LOS

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Loser SF1 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Loser SF2 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet