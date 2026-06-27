Match details Luxembourg vs Serbia T20i T20 Central Europe Cup 27.06.2026

T20i

LUX
LUX

163

SER
SER

162

Match Info

Match:T20 Central Europe Cup 2026
Date:Friday, June 26, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 27, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Luxembourg Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Serbia Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet