Match details Sweden vs Finland T20i T20 Viking Cup 12.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Viking Cup 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sweden Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Finland Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet