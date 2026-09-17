Match details Australia Legends vs Pakistan Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 15.10.2026

T20i

AUS
AUS
PAK
PAK

Match Info

Match:T20 World Championship of Legends 2026
Date:Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Sunday, October 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 15, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Australia Legends Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Pakistan Legends Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet