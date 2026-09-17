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T20 World Championship of Legends
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Pakistan Legends vs West Indies Legends
Upcoming Score Pakistan Legends vs West Indies Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 11.10.2026
Oct 11, 2026
T20i
PAK
03:30 PM
WES
Upcoming
Match Details
H2H
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