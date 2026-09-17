Squads West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends T20i T20 World Championship of Legends 04.10.2026

T20i

WES
WES
SOU
SOU

Playing

WES
WES
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

WES
WES
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet